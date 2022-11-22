Search continues for missing Houston man last seen stumbling out of Heights bar

Delano Burkes hasn't been seen or heard from since he was seen on video stumbling near some bars in the Heights in the early-morning hours on Nov. 13.

HOUSTON — The search continues for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Delano Burkes, 26, was last seen on video stumbling near some bars in the Heights in the early-morning hours on Nov. 13.

Last week, his loved ones were passing out flyers with his name and picture in the area in which he was last seen.

This week, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is helping them amplify their efforts. The local congresswoman is holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the search for Burkes.

Delano went out with friends, one of which was driving Delano’s car when they pulled over in a restaurant parking lot near Bevis and West 19th and 20th Streets in the Heights. That’s when they said Delano went next door to McIntyre’s to use the bathroom.

Burkes was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. that Sunday. One video shows Delano leaving McIntyre’s after he was apparently asked to leave. In other videos, he appears to run and stumble nearby.

According to his family members, Delano's friends left without him and his phone ran out of battery. He also didn’t have an ID.

Burkes is described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and gray plaid button-up shirt and blue pants. He has brown eyes and black hair.