Project Lifesaver helps find missing people in Harris County

The program helps officials find people when they go missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Project LifeSaver is a Harris County program aimed at supporting families and caregivers of individuals who are prone to wandering due to cognitive disorders like dementia.

The program helps officials find people when they go missing.

You can sign up for the program on the project's website.

A tracking device can be worn on a person's wrist or ankle and is designed to locate people with cognitive disorders like autism, dementia or Alzheimer's and are prone to wandering to the point that it is life-threatening.

The louder the beep, the closer the receiver is to the transmitter.

On its website, Project LifeSaver says with the technology, the recovery time averages about 30 minutes.

Without it, "we’re down to the old style of police work," said Sgt. Brian Brawner, who is spearheading the training for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "A lot of police officers out there walking the streets, knocking on doors. That takes a lot of time."

Deputies in west Harris County are getting trained and equipped first.

The sheriff's office is hoping members of the community see the value in the technology and donate, because each bracelet costs about $400 and deputies think about 300 residents could benefit from the technology.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office would like to offer the tracking technology for free.