Have you seen Rory? Missing 59-year-old man last seen in Sharpstown area

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen in the Sharpstown area.

Rory Beck was last spotted in the 6000 block of Hillcroft Avenue on Wednesday.

He was wearing a black shirt and tan slacks.

Rory is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Rory or know of his whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.