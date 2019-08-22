HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Monday in north Houston.

Investigators said Daniel Ceron Jr. was wearing a blue and gray lightweight jacket, a black muscle shirt, blue shorts with the Captain American logo, a baseball cap with a praying hands image and black shoes.

Daniel is of slender build, standing about 6 feet, 2 inches and 150 pounds.

Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch said the teen's disappearance is both puzzling and concerning.

"We don’t know why or how this young man disappeared, but we (know) that he needs to be found," Black said.

If you have any information about Daniel's disappearance contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840, or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

