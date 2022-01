Fire officials said about a dozen boats were damaged or destroyed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A fire ripped through a boat storage facility on Lake Conroe Thursday night.

This happened around 9 p.m. at the Lakeview Marina in Montgomery County.

Fire officials said about a dozen boats were damaged or destroyed and a fuel tank ruptured starting a secondary fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is now working to determine how the fire started.