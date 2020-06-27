Man taken to hospital by Life Flight after being struck by a vehicle on Grand Parkway

Fort Bend County deputies said the man is expected to survive and the driver is cooperating with the investigation,

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man was struck by a vehicle overnight Saturday on the Grand Parkway in Richmond.

Fort Bend County deputies said the man was walking on the northbound lanes in the 7000 block of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight where he is expected to survive.

The driver, a woman, remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with deputies.

She showed no signs of intoxication and it's likely she will not be charged, according to deputies.

