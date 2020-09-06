Man rescued after being hit by, trapped under METRO bus

HOUSTON — A man was injured after he was hit by and then trapped under a METRO bus in southeast Houston.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a man was trapped under a METRO bus near the intersection of North MacGregor Way and Scott Street, which is close to the University of Houston campus.
It's unclear what led up to the incident but the Houston Fire Department was able to free the man from under the bus. It's also unknown how long the man was trapped under the bus.
The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
