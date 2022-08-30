Man, his dog hit and killed while crossing Gulf Freeway, police say

Police said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man and his dog were hit and killed while trying to cross the Gulf Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday on I-45 near S. Lockwood, which is near the University of Houston.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Sienna was heading north on the Gulf Freeway when the man walked into the street and into traffic. As the man and his dog tried to cross the freeway they were hit by the minivan in the far right lane. The man, 30, and the dog died from their injuries at the scene.

According to police, the man appeared to be homeless and they have not been able to identify him. A driver and passenger were in the car and stayed at the scene. Police said the driver showed no signs of intoxication.