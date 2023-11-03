Spring resident wins more than $6M from Lotto Texas ticket

The winning ticket was for the Lotto Texas drawing held January 9. The resident nearly missed the deadline to cash in the ticket.

SPRING, Texas — A Spring resident is a millionaire after claiming a winning Lotto Texas ticket six months after it was purchased.

The ticket was bought at a Fuel Zone at 6301 FM 1960 W in Humble for the January 9 drawing.

The lucky Spring resident chose the cash value option which means they will receive about $6 million before taxes.

The winning numbers were: 3-11-23-35-41-54.

In Texas, winning tickets are valid for 180 days from the date of the drawing, so this resident nearly missed the deadline.

The next Lotto Texas jackpot drawing will be held Saturday, July 10. The jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $7.25 million.