Former UH football coach, local Chick-fil-A franchise owner awards 26 scholarships to crew members

“People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care,” Levine says. “To make a difference in young people’s lives felt very natural to do.”

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Tony Levine is loving life.

25 years in coaching, including a stop at the University of Houston, prepared him for the 4 years he’s been running his Chick-fil-A franchise at Sienna Crossing in Fort Bend County.

“I think the big part of leadership is genuinely caring for people,” Levine says.

On April 25, Levine and his staff put those words into action. He gathered his staff, and told them that they were taking part in a training video for the company.

What the gathered crew behind the counter didn’t know is that they were each going to get $2,500 college scholarships.

“We try to make it as memorable and special as we can,” Levine says.

Every year, crew members apply for scholarships through a foundation established by the Chick-fil-A company.

This year, the location at Sienna Crossing awarded 26 scholarships.

The video of the flash mob dance was posted online and was seen thousands of times. It created a memorable moment special for Levine, but it’s the gesture of rewarding hard-working crew members that makes everything worth it.