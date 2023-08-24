LIST: Water restrictions in Houston, Katy, Tomball and other area cities

Houston is one of many cities asking residents to conserve water during the continuing drought. Here are the communities with mandatory and voluntary restrictions.

HOUSTON — As the summer from hell drags on, Houston is the latest Texas city to implement mandatory water restrictions. Houston Public Works said the lack of rain and triple-digit temperatures are contributing to low water pressure in some neighborhoods.

Here's a list of cities on mandatory or voluntary restrictions in the Greater Houston area.

City of Houston - Stage 2

Houston announced it will enter Stage Two of its Drought Contingency Plan on Sunday, Aug. 26.

Outdoor water use must be limited to the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with the following schedule:

Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbers street addresses

Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-number street addresses

Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

Residents who violate the water conservation order could be punished. For the first violation, you'll receive a written warning. All other violations are subject to a fine of up to $2,000.

According to the city's Public Works department, some residents have been experiencing lower water pressure due to the intense heat combined with the lack of rain. This has resulted in greater water use and dry soil, which is leading to an increase in water leaks.

City of Katy - Stage 3

The City of Katy moved into Stage 3 drought conditions with mandatory water restrictions on Aug. 14.

Residents can only water between midnight and 8 a.m. or 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on your assigned day.

If your address ends in even numbers, you can only water on Sunday and Thursday. If your address ends in odd numbers, you can water only on Saturday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Friday, the homeowners’ association and commercial properties can water.

If you don’t follow the restrictions, fines can be steep. It starts with a written warning on the first violation. The second violation can result in a ticket with fines from $100 to $2,000 per incident. The City of Katy could also turn off your water.

City of Tomball - Mandatory

Mandatory water restrictions were put in place in Tomball in early August with the following rules:

Watering with irrigation systems or hose-end sprinkler prohibited from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watering with a bucket or watering can is permitted at any time

Water once a week: odd addresses on Wednesdays and even addresses on Thursdays

Car washes (excluding commercial car washes) and filling swimming pools prohibited from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Use of water for fountains or ponds prohibited (excluding ponds that support aquatic life)

City of La Porte - Stage 1 but nearing Stage 2

The City of La Porte remains in Stage One Drought Conditions but they are nearing Stage 2 which would add mandatory restrictions.

While Stage One is voluntary, the city asks residents to adhere to certain restrictions including:

Odd-numbered addresses: Lawn watering only between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on odd-numbered days of the month.

Even-numbered addresses: The same restrictions only on even-numbered days of the month



City officials said the golf course and portions of Little Cedar Bayou Park are using reclaimed water for irrigation, which does not affect the water system in La Porte.

Contact La Porte Public Works at 281-471-9650 if you have more questions or need more information.

City of Fulshear - Stage 2

The City of Fulshear moved to Stage 2 water conservation measures on Aug. 24.

Voluntary but strongly advising to halt watering and/or irrigation to once every five days

Voluntary but strongly advise changing the irrigation schedule to outside our high-demand hours which are 4 a.m. – 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Voluntary but strongly advise reducing water usage inside your home/business

City of Rosenberg - Stage 1

On July 27, the City of Rosenberg entered Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan.

That means residents are asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage. The city aims to reduce water usage by a total of 5% in this stage.

Residents whose address ends in an even number are asked to limit outdoor watering to Sundays and Thursdays from the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Residents whose address ends in an odd number are asked to limit outdoor watering to Saturdays and Wednesdays from the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

City of West University Place - Voluntary

The City of West University Place is asking residents to voluntarily reduce their water usage to avoid activating its Drought Contingency Plan.

Here's how they're asking residents to conserve water:

Residents with odd-numbered addresses If you water three times a week - do so on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays If you water twice a week - do so on Wednesdays and Sundays If you water more than three times a week, consider reducing how much you water and only water prior to 2 a.m.

Residents with even-numbered addresses If you water three times a week - do so on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays If you water twice a week - do so on Tuesdays and Saturdays If you water more than three times a week, consider reducing how much you water and only water prior to 2 a.m.



