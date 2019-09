HOUSTON — Light rail service on the green and purple line has been halted in downtown Houston due a reported gas leak.

The Houston Fire Department and police responded to Smith and Capital before 9:30 a.m. The source of the gas leak was not immediately confirmed.

METRO has established bus from the theater district to East Downtown to make up the gap in rail service.

Avoid the area if you can.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM