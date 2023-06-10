'It’s a cancer' | Lawmakers pushing for conservatorship of Liberty County after neighborhood deemed lawless

Liberty County's Colony Ridge has been a hot topic in Texas politics. So much so, that it will be discussed in the upcoming special session.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Several lawmakers are pushing for the state of Texas to take over Liberty County after one neighborhood has been considered a haven for illegal immigrants and crime.

The lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, asking for Liberty County to be put under conservatorship. This comes after Liberty County's Colony Ridge community made national headlines after a viral social media post claimed there was high crime in the area and cartels causing danger, but local law enforcement said the crime there is just like in any other community.

Colony Ridge is a new residential development that stretches about 10,000 acres. Lately, it's been a hot topic in Texas politics. So much so, that it will be discussed in the upcoming special session.

"It’s a cancer for the United States and Texas," said State Rep. Steve Toth.

Toth, from neighboring Montgomery County, and three other state representatives, drafted the letter, asking the state to step in and take over Liberty County. They claim cartels and drugs are an issue in the area and allege there is a big illegal migrant population living there.

"This is the epicenter of the lawlessness of the central part of the U.S.," said Toth.

Claims that seem unfounded based on the opinions of other state lawmakers.

"I do not believe this is anything to be alarmed about or using taxpayers' dollars to talk about next week in the special session," said State Rep. Christina Morales who visited the community Thursday.

Local law enforcement officials who patrol the area said the calls they get are not out of the ordinary.

"The crimes you see, there stolen equipment, shootings have occurred in other parts of the county. It's just magnified because the subdivision is 60 square miles," said Bobby Rader the Sheriff for Liberty County.

The sheriff also said the community has more calls because they have more people, and he would love to have additional officers help them patrol.

"There are probably times where we don’t have enough officers to go to the zone," said Rader.

So why the big uproar? Well, a Political Science professor at Rice University says it benefits the Republicans.

"The lawlessness of the border coming to Houston metro area, and from a political perspective, Republicans will want to play that up as much as possible," said Mark Jones, a Rice University political science professor.

As for what will come out of the special session, experts say, not much.

"If anything, some legislation that provides funding for law enforcement," said Jones.

Toth hasn't visited the community but hopes to do so soon.

Liberty County Commissioners are meeting next week and they will discuss how to react to all of this.

The Texas Department of Public Safety recently assigned troopers to help patrol the area.