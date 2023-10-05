Houston-area neighborhood targeted by Texas Republican lawmakers on agenda of third special session

Special session #3 is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the third special session will begin on Monday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., and Colony Ridge, a housing development in Liberty County, will be discussed due to concerns of public safety, security, environmental quality and property ownership.

Colony Ridge is a neighborhood that spans about 10,000 acres. Developers have been selling plots of land to homeowners for about 10 years and it's still growing.

"We took the individual lots and sold them to consumers that end up building themselves a house," developer Trey Harris said. "The development will probably double in size from what it is now."

Harris said he's disappointed by the adverse attention Colony Ridge has been receiving in recent weeks.

There have been alarming allegations surrounding Colony Ridge. including claims that thousands of undocumented immigrants live there.

"They make it sound as if I send school buses to Mexico City and pick people up and drive them back here and sell them a piece of land, which is the furthest thing from the truth," Harris said. "I would say that we have undocumented immigrants, but most subdivisions in the Houston area have undocumented immigrants in them."

As far as Colony Ridge being a heavy crime area, Harris said that's not true.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick took a tour of the neighborhood and he said he's concerned because it's too large of an area for law enforcement to patrol.

Homeowners who live in the development had mixed reactions when asked about how it was living there.

Some said they feel safe and always have felt that way while others said they don't and they're looking to move.

The other items on the agenda for Special Session #3 include school vouchers, border security and ending COVID restrictions.

Announcing the agenda items for the Special Session #3 of the Texas Legislature.



Full statement: https://t.co/0YXt9rbTuL pic.twitter.com/2hZs846mSj — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 5, 2023