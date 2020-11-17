Man files lawsuit, claims Pct. 7 Sgt. choke-slammed him for asking too many questions

Attorneys said a Harris County Constable Precinct 7 sergeant used excessive force and grabbed a man by the throat during an accident investigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A lawsuit has been filed against the office of Harris County Constable Precinct 7 May Walker and also against one of her sergeants.

Attorneys said the sergeant used excessive force and grabbed a man by the throat during an accident investigation.

On Monday, attorneys held a press conference to discuss the lawsuit and incident. The civil lawsuit claims that a sergeant for Harris County Constable, Precinct 7 used excessive force against 28-year-old Corey Spiller on Dec. 21, 2019.

"He goes up to Mr. Spiller, grabs him by the neck and choke-slams him on the hood of a patrol car. He then throws him on the ground and orders another officer to Taze him all for doing nothing," attorney Maverick Ray said.

Spiller’s attorneys released what they say is the bodycam video from the sergeant named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit said Spiller went to help his girlfriend after she was involved in a car accident. During the accident investigation, the lawsuit claims the sergeant arrived at the scene.

The sergeant talked to Spiller and his girlfriend, but when Spiller asked more questions, the lawsuit claims the sergeant used excessive force. In the video, you can also hear a deputy claim Spiller elbowed him and he reacted to it.

That's something his attorneys say is not true.

"We want May Walker to do something about this. The video shows it clearly. She needs to watch the entire video. It’s an hour long. It shows other officers laughing that a guy can be choked," attorney Randall Kallinen said.

According to Spiller’s attorneys, he was arrested for assaulting a public servant and faced a felony charge. It was the first time Spillers had been arrested, his attorneys said. The lawsuit says the charges were dismissed after the sergeant didn't contact the Harris County District Attorney’s Office on the case.

"It’s horrible what has happened and this officer cannot control his temper. His behavior should not be what a supervisor should be doing," Kallinen said.

Spiller said the entire ordeal has been very upsetting and he hopes something is done.

"It was traumatizing. My life was over, like, when I was in jail, I thought I just lost everything I worked hard for. Just because I wanted to help my girlfriend out making sure I was OK," he said.

The Harris County Constable Precinct 7 Office referred us to the county attorney’s office for comments. The county attorney’s office said, “they are reviewing the complaint that was filed. And will file a formal response with the court after they have talked with witnesses and reviewed the facts and circumstances.”

At this time it’s unclear if any disciplinary action was taken against the sergeant.