A seized Lamborghini Aventador will be up for auction in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — If you're in the market for a used car but want something on the more luxurious side, we've got you covered!

A 2013 Lamborghini Aventador, black-on-black and fit for someone like Bruce Wayne, will be up for auction in Montgomery County.

The Lamborghini was recently seized by the Precinct 5 Constable's Office and will be up for auction on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10:00 a.m. The Italian supercar has 691 horsepower and usually retails at just over $400,000.

The Aventador comes with a clean title and will be sold as-is. Just bring a heavy duty suitcase, because bidding is cash only. So if you recently won $2 million playing Powerball in Spring, or maybe just $1 million in Katy or southwest Houston, here's your chance to blow some of that money burning a hole in your pocket!