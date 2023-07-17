Powerball jackpot soars to $1B as someone in Spring claims $2M prize

No one has been able to claim the big prize, but that isn't stopping Houstonians from winning.

The luck keeps on flowing in H-Town after someone won $2 million in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store on Aldine Westfield in Spring, matching all five white numbers, but not the Powerball. The ticket also managed to get the Power Play multiplier.

Monday night's winning numbers were 5-8-9-17-41, Powerball 21 and Powerplay 4X.

There was also another $1 million winner in Texas, but no details were available on where that ticket was sold.

Monday's drawing was just the latest in a string of Texas millionaires after two people won $1 million in Saturday night's drawing.

Monday was the third-largest prize in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history. Wednesday's drawing will be worth an estimated $1 billion, which could rise as ticket sales surge.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $900 million (est.) - July 17, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?