Humble man drowns in Lake Conroe after jumping off pontoon boat, sheriff says

Officials said the man had jumped off the boat to swim, but began to struggle when the boat drifted away.

CONROE, Texas — An Humble man died on Saturday after jumping off his pontoon boat and drowning in Lake Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the man had jumped off the boat to swim, but began to struggle when the boat drifted away at around 2:05 p.m. Family members jumped into the water and were able to pull him back into the boat.

The sheriff's office said the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Marine Division arrived within minutes and began performing CPR until Conroe Fire Department personnel arrived and took over and transported him to EMS workers.

The man was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.

An investigation into the drowning is underway.

