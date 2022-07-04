San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe on Fourth of July

28-year-old Binh Le was swimming near the Bentwater subdivision when he went underwater. About an hour and a half later, his body was recovered.

CONROE, Texas — A 28-year-old San Antonio man drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July, according to Montgomery County authorities.

They said they got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. about the man, identified as Binh Le, who had been swimming near the Bentwater subdivision. The caller said Le was swimming toward the shore and started waving his arms in distress. That's when the caller lost sight of him.

Witnesses said Le was in shallow water after spending much of the day on a boat on the lake. Authorities said they think he stepped into a steep drop-off, causing him to lose his footing and become distressed.

Good Samaritans tried to find Le but were unsuccessful.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the location within minutes and started searching for him. At about 4:30 p.m., Le's body was recovered.

Authorities urged everyone who enjoys Lake Conroe to use life-safety equipment whenever you're on a boat or in the water.

"No matter your comfort in the water, personal floatation devices save lives," Constable Philip Cash said.