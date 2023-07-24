City of Katy asks residents to conserve water due to heat, drought

City officials said the temperatures are causing a spike in water demand and they're hoping residents can help play a part in keeping the issue from getting worse.

KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is asking people to save water this summer due to the extreme heat. City officials said the temperatures are causing a spike in water demand and they're hoping residents can help play a part in keeping the issue from getting worse.

A sign posted at the front of one neighborhood advertises the current concern.

"I do know that we are in a drought. I do see the signs everywhere," Shere Lipinski said. "We've cut back on our watering. We're watering three days a week."

The City is in Stage 2 of its drought-contingency plan.

Lipinski and her daughter said they're adhering to the City's request by only watering at night.

"I start watering about 1:30 in the morning," Lipinski said.

The City said it wants people to water their yards and other plants only three days a week between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. They also want residents to follow a watering schedule where even-numbered houses water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and odd-numbered houses water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Since it's so hot, some experts said watering during the day probably isn't the best.

"If you're watering in the middle of the day, that plant is competing for the water with the sun," Brandi Keller said.

Keller, who works with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, recommended running sprinklers in the early morning hours. She also said you shouldn't plant new trees or shrubs during the hot summer months and also should avoid over-watering.

"It creates weakness in the landscape and can create secondary issues either with pests or disease," Keller said.