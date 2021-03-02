Rudo retires | Harris County K-9 officer ends six-year career with more than 120 arrests

The Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix will live out the remainder of his life at home with his long-time handler and fellow Precinct 4 deputy.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An accomplished canine officer will finally be able relax after serving with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office for more than six years.

Rudo officially retired Wednesday, according to the department. He is a Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix born in Hungary before becoming a police dog with the constable's office. The canine is certified in patrol and explosives detection.

During his time on the force, Rudo aided in the arrest of more than 120 dangerous criminals and assisted in more than 52 explosive and firearms searches.

Rudo also assisted with proactive explosive sweeps for many major events in the region including the NCAA Final Four, Houston Marathons and Texas MS 150 Bike Rides.