FBCSO gives Fulshear Police Department new K9 after theirs died unexpectedly

The police department announced the unexpected passing of K9 Belle in September. Now they have K9 Fabio.

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fulshear Police Department received a very special gift on Friday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office gave them a new K9 officer named Fabio.

In September, Fulshear police announced the unexpected passing of K9 Belle. They were heartbroken, calling her “a great officer and ambassador for the Fulshear community.”

The sheriff’s office decided to help out their friends up the road. They used money seized during drug busts to buy K9 Fabio.

He was handed over to his new colleagues at the sheriff’s office in Richmond.

K9 Fabio was clearly very excited to receive his official police badge and meet his new co-workers.

Well done, FBCSO. Congratulations K9 Fabio. Now go get those bad guys!