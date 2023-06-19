Houstonians share new children's book that celebrates Juneteenth

The book is from a pair of Houstonians who know a thing or two about the important day and want to share their perspectives.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A new children's book captures the celebration of Juneteenth through the eyes of a child.

The book is from a pair of Houstonians who know a thing or two about the important day.

Houston author Van G. Garrett first experienced Juneteenth as a boy in Grimes County near College Station. Then he experienced it again in Galveston, which is the birthplace of Juneteenth. He channeled those experiences into the book as a way to share that feeling with young readers.

"The first time I went to a Juneteenth parade, it was something that I will always remember," Garrett said. "I got goosebumps. So I really wanted to share my perspective."

Reginald C. Adams was one of the illustrators of the book, who also created the Juneteenth mural in Galveston, which features "The Grandmother of Juneteenth," Opal Lee.

"She came to Galveston a few times while we were painting the mural," Adams said. "So in the silhouette of the people walking in the parade, the only individual that is not silhouetted is Mrs. Opal Lee in honor of the work that she's been doing to advocate for Juneteenth becoming a national holiday."