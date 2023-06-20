Nonprofit steps in to help local veteran who was forced out of his own home

Three people accused of forcing Joe Whitten out of his Tomball house have been arrested. Now, he's trying to find out what's next in his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOMBALL, Texas — A disabled veteran is a little closer to finding a permanent home after his house was taken over by people who were arrested for allegedly beating him and stealing his money.

KHOU 11's Grace White first reported on Roma "Joe" Whitten's story in March.

The 79-year-old is currently at a VA home, but last week, his caretaker found out that he won't be able to stay there because he doesn't meet the requirements for that level of care.

The nonprofit Combined Arms reached out to offer help after seeing the story on KHOU 11 News. Their executive director said that they're donating $10,000 to help Whitten find a home.

Combined Arms is also stepping in to get him reevaluated. They want to resolve his housing situation by the end of the week.

Mia Garcia knows what it's like to be on the other side.

"I'm a Marine Corps veteran who transitioned in 2010," Garcia said. "At that time, it was very daunting for me to get connected to resources."

When Garcia saw Whitten's story, she knew her organization had to help.

"Empathy for Joe and for his situation and really just wanting to wrap my arms around him," Garcia said. "In less than 24 hours, we have not only talked to Patty (Hallas, Whitten's friend) and found out the true situation, but we have been able to coordinate with the federal VA and the state VA to get his disability rating re-evaluated."

Garcia said she wants Whitten to know that he's not alone.

"He is Vietnam era and he is nearing 80 years old," she said. "So, in a sense, we do feel the obligation to be his extended family, we are fellow veterans."

The VA said it will not discharge Whitten from the home without a firm housing plan in place.

Veterans in need of assistance can contact Combined Arms' Texas Veterans Network at 844-4TX-VETS.