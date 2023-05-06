Homeless woman arrested, 2 others wanted for running veteran out of his Tomball home

KHOU 11 News interviewed the 79-year-old in March after he said he was trying to help a homeless woman. In June, authorities said progress had been made on the case.

TOMBALL, Texas — One woman is behind bars and two others are wanted after investigators said they beat up and robbed a disabled veteran. It’s a story KHOU 11 News first reported in March.

When Roma "Joe" Whitten finally walked back inside his Tomball home, it was trashed.

"They took the TVs, they took the wall oven, they took the refrigerator, they took everything," friend Patti Hallas said.

KHOU 11 News interviewed the 79-year-old in March after he said he was trying to help a homeless woman.

"I wished a thousand times I never helped them, but I did," Whitten said.

Since then, three people have been charged. Holly Coleman and Sommer Hamptom were charged with aggravated robbery and Malik Maneebullah with charged with injury to the elderly.

Hallis is the friend who called the police and Adult Protective Services after Whitten showed up to her business with bruises.

"Somebody is going to finally pay for what they’ve done," Hallas said.

Court documents said Whitten returned from a funeral in Louisiana to find the locks changed on his house and three brand new cars in the driveway. He later found out they were financed under his name.

Whitten told deputies he was beaten with a hard plastic rod until he gave them money for gas. Whitten eventually got them evicted. It's a mess he hopes he can finally put behind him.

"He suffered the consequences to hopefully not have anyone else go through it," Hallas said.

Coleman was booked into the Harris County Jail. Prosecutors said she is a habitual thief who has been charged with stealing from the elderly before. Warrants have been issued for the other two.