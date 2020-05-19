James Taylor, Jackson Browne announce new Houston tour date

The duo had to postpone their concert this May due to the coronavirus.

HOUSTON — Fans of James Taylor and His All-Star Band will have to wait awhile longer for his Houston show.

Taylor, along with special guest Jackson Browne, have rescheduled their show at Toyota Center for May 15, 2021 after COVID-19 upended this year's performance.

"We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner, but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year," Taylor and Browne said in a joint statement. “We thank all of you for your patience and understanding.”

Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date. If you’re unable to attend, contact the company from which you bought your tickets for information on refunds.

Here's the complete list of the rescheduled tour dates:

NEW DATES * CITY / VENUE

May 14, 2021 New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center

May 15, 2021 Houston, TX / Toyota Center

May 17, 2021 Ft. Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

May 20, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT / Maverik Center

May 21, 2021 Boise, ID / ExtraMile Arena

May 23, 2021 Tacoma, WA / Tacoma Dome

May 24, 2021 Portland, OR / Moda Center

May 26, 2021 San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

May 28, 2021 Anaheim, CA / Honda Center

May 29, 2021 San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena

June 9, 2021 Chicago, IL / United Center

June 11, 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

June 12, 2021 Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center

June 14, 2021 Dayton, OH / Nutter Center

June 15, 2021 Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum

June 17, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

June 23, 2021 Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum

June 25, 2021 Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

June 26, 2021 Memphis, TN / FedExForum

June 28, 2021 Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

June 29, 2021 Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center

July 1, 2021 Hershey, PA / Giant Center

July 2, 2021 Bethel, NY / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 4, 2021 Lenox, MA / Tanglewood **

July 7, 2021 Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center

July 9, 2021 Camden, NJ / BB&T Center

July 10, 2021 Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health @ Jones Beach