Court records: Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver admitted to drinking, taking Adderall prior to Houston DWI arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Court records revealed former University of Houston star and current Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver admitted to drinking and taking Adderall prior to his arrest Saturday in Montgomery County.

The 22-year-old is facing a DWI charge as well as a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon after deputies found a small-caliber pistol in his vehicle during the time of his arrest. Both are class B misdemeanors.

According to court documents, a witness called 911 after seeing a truck pulling a trailer swerving in and out of lanes. A deputy spotted the truck and trailed it going 80mph in a 45mph zone and passing in a "no passing" zone.

The deputy signaled the driver of the truck, later identified as Oliver, to pull over and called for a DWI unit.

Court documents revealed that Oliver admitted to drinking a beer at about 1 p.m. that day. Oliver also told deputies that he is taking Adderall, although it is unclear if he was under the influence of Adderall at the time of his arrest.

According to NFL.com, players are allowed to take Adderall only if approved by the league for medical reasons.

After failing field sobriety tests, Oliver was placed in custody for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Deputies searched Oliver's car and found a weapon and an open can of Bud Light beer in the driver's door, according to court records.

Texas law states one cannot be in possession of a handgun while engaged in criminal activity so Oliver was also charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Bills released this statement early Sunday morning when news broke of Oliver's arrest: “We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point.”

ESPN reported Monday that Oliver will continue to participate in the team's virtual offseason.

Syracuse.com speculates the arrest will lead to a minimum two-game suspension for Oliver, although a more severe punishment could be handed down by the NFL.