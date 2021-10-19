Houston developer who serves as Rodeo director owns plane that crashed near Houston

James Alan Kent was one of the 21 people on board the plane that crashed in Waller County. He has been identified as the owner.

The owner of the plane is developer James Alan Kent, who was one of the 21 people on board when the plane crashed before taking off to Boston. Kent's wife said the group was headed to the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros.

She said Kent is okay and they are very thankful everyone is safe and that all the safety measures on the plane worked well.

"We are extremely grateful that there were no fatalities or serious injuries. We will be working with the FAA and the NTSB to ensure that we are complying with all of their requirements," a spokesperson for Kent said in a statement.

What we know about J. Alan Kent

Alan Kent is the president and CEO of Flair Builders, a custom homebuilder in Spring that develops large-scale residential communities across Texas and other states. Flair, a native Houstonian who went to Waltrip High School, got into the market in the 80s and his homes sell for as much $10 million.

Kent is now the founder of J. Alan Kent Development and oversees a portfolio of projects which have generated over $100 million in revenue, according to his website. He is described as "the largest landowner and developer in northwest Harris County."

Kent has been serving as one of the board directors for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 1985. His commitment to the rodeo has earned him the title of lifetime vice president, according to HLSR's website.

Kent is also a sponsor of the Houston Children’s Museum and has contributed to Texas Children’s Hospital, The Boys and Girls Home, and Houston Children’s Charities, his website says.

Waller County plane crash

The plane crash that happened in Waller County Tuesday is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

Fortunately, the 18 passengers and three crew members were able to evacuate on their own. No one was seriously injured, but two people were taken to nearby hospitals.