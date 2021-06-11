Astroworld Festival: HFD responds to reports of multiple injuries during Travis Scott concert in Houston

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said multiple people were rushed to area hospitals.

HOUSTON — Multiple people have been treated tonight for unknown medical issues at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said several people had to be taken to the hospital.

KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari is currently on scene where he spotted several fire trucks and police units near the park.

Developing situation as fire trucks and ambulances responding to incident at Astroworld Festival at @nrgpark @KHOU pic.twitter.com/1FVwbKVl2f — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) November 6, 2021

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

Friday afternoon, video showed dozens of people knocking over the VIP gate and stepping on other concertgoers as they rushed in.

Friday was the first day of the annual festival, which is now in its third year.

Check back for updates.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene near NRG after receiving reports of multiple civilian injuries. PIO is en route. Stay tuned for immediate updates @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 6, 2021