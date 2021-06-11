Reunification center set up for families of Astroworld Festival victims at Wyndham Hotel near NRG

HOUSTON — A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Houston early Saturday as families learned about the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival that left at least eight dead and dozens injured.
In the chaos that erupted during the Travis Scott concert Friday night, emergency crews rushed to reach the unconscious victims as other concertgoers tried to help them. Many were rushed to the hospital with no identification and no way to contact their families.
The patients were as young as 10 years old, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
RELATED: Tragedy at Astroworld Festival: 8 confirmed deaths, several injured during Travis Scott concert
During an early-morning news conference, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena and Police Chief Troy Finner said families whose loved ones are unaccounted for should go to the Wyndham Wingate Hotel at 8686 Kirby near Loop 610.
Counselors will be on hand at the reunification center along with HFD and HPD personnel to assist the families.
Finner said it's too soon to place blame for what went wrong and the first priority is taking care of the families.
"We got to grieve for these families right now," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Everybody in our city, pray for these families and we got to get through it."
At least two dozen people were rushed to Houston hospitals, many with CPR in progress. More than 300 others were treated at a field hospital set up at the festival.