U.S. stock market surged Monday, but why?

What’s the connection between the coronavirus, the presidential election and your 401K? It’s all about the stock market. Let’s connect the dots!

Stocks surged Monday

Pfizer's revelation about a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine felt like the light at the end of the tunnel for many market watchers after months of bad financial news.

The news sent a variety of stocks surging — including airline stocks — investors see a viable vaccine as a key to the travel industry returning to normal.

While analysts wait and hope for an end to the pandemic, financial experts also think that a new president could lead to longer term political stability and that's good news for markets.

Many analysts are pointing to a possible “Biden Bounce” with not only an end to election instability but also expectations of a more diplomatic approach to U.S. foreign policy.

That's good news to many of the people watching America's markets.

