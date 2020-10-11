U.S. stock market surged Monday, but why?

Stocks surged Monday

Pfizer's revelation about a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine felt like the light at the end of the tunnel for many market watchers after months of bad financial news.



The news sent a variety of stocks surging — including airline stocks — investors see a viable vaccine as a key to the travel industry returning to normal.



While analysts wait and hope for an end to the pandemic, financial experts also think that a new president could lead to longer term political stability and that's good news for markets.



Many analysts are pointing to a possible “Biden Bounce” with not only an end to election instability but also expectations of a more diplomatic approach to U.S. foreign policy.



That's good news to many of the people watching America's markets.