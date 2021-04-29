Genetically modified mosquitoes to be released in Florida | Connect the Dots

Florida will start releasing close to 150,000 genetically modified mosquitoes in an effort to kill off the mosquitoes that carry diseases like zika and yellow fever.

Florida has come up with a unique idea for getting rid of mosquitoes -- releasing more mosquitoes.

Let’s connect the dots.

This week the state will start releasing close to 150,000 of the flying pests in the Florida Keys. But these aren’t you’re average bloodsuckers.

These mosquitoes have been genetically engineered by a British company. They are all male and do not bite. They are designed to mate with biting females that live locally. The female children produced will not be able to bite and will not survive.

This is about a lot more than just stopping annoying bugs from swarming you outside. The mosquitoes targeted are a specific species that make up only four percent of the mosquitoes in the Florida keys but are responsible for close to 100 percent of the mosquito-borne diseases spread.

We are talking dengue, Zika and yellow fever.

But not everyone is happy about it. Some environmentalists are concerned about releasing genetically engineered animals.

They are worried about the unforeseen consequences of tinkering with mother nature.

The EPA had only approved an experimental use permit but if this is successful we could see the use of genetically modified mosquitoes spread.