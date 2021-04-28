Man dead, juvenile in custody after shooting during birthday party at SW Houston restaurant

Police said it appears the 16-year-old boy, who is in custody, shot his stepfather during a family birthday party inside the restaurant.

HOUSTON — A juvenile is in custody following a fatal shooting Wednesday night in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a restaurant in the 11200 block of Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police say while an officer was in the area for another investigation, he was flagged down by a security guard in the shopping center. The security guard alerted the officer to a man running from the restaurant.

Police ran after the man, caught up with him and took him into custody.

At the same time, police said someone else flagged down another officer, alerting him to a man’s body.

Police said it appears the 16-year-old boy, who is in custody, shot his stepfather during a family birthday party inside the restaurant. They recovered a firearm and said the man, identified as a man in his 40s, was shot in the head at least once.