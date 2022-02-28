HPD Officer Ronny Cortez continues recovery 5 years after shooting

With his wife, Sheri, and the support of family and former colleagues, Cortez is on a healing journey that continues today.

HOUSTON — Monday marked five years since now-former Houston Police officer Ronny Cortez was paralyzed during an officer-involved shooting.

Sheri Cortez, Ronny's wife, remembers the terror she felt when she was told what had happened.

"I just couldn't absorb in my mind what was really happening, that he was being shot so many times,” she said.

Ronny Cortez was just feet away from their home in Southwest Houston when he was shot while responding to a burglary call. The bullets paralyzed him from the chest down.

He's on a healing journey that continues today.

Sheri spoke on his behalf on the anniversary. It's one she describes as the hardest yet.

"I think the shootings as of late, with the police officer shootings that we’ve had, especially the one we had in our own community in the (former) Sharpstown Mall, hit him hard," she said.

Today marks the day my husband was shot/paralyzed in the line of duty.

I’m so proud of how he has handled it all, & fights to be independent! He ran towards danger, protecting me & his neighbors! #HoustonHero #TeamCortez @SylvesterTurner @HPOUTX @houstonpolice #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CWwoIK2ld5 — 💙#CopWifeHeroLife💙 (@HouPDwifeSheri) February 28, 2022

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner joined the call for an end to the violence against officers.

During a press conference Sunday at an officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston, Finner echoed what many, including the Cortez family, feel.

"Understand that, I think that, this is now the ninth officer-involved shooting in our city," Finner said. "Just at some point, I hope that this violence, senseless violence, people firing upon officers, I hope it ends."

Ronny Cortez was a 25-year veteran with the Houston Police Department.

Sheri says it’s been hurtful for him to see his former brothers in blue experiencing what could have taken his life.

“When the HPD guys were shot, a couple of those guys were former partners of his, of course, Bill Jeffery’s being killed, all these people we know,” she said.

She said their hope is that the community will come together and put a stop to the violence.

“I just hope people wake up and realize they’re there for us,” she said.