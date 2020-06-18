HPD looking for parents of young boy found wandering in southeast Houston neighborhood

A family dropped off the boy, believed to be around 4 years old, at a Houston fire station early Thursday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to find the family of a little boy who was dropped off at a southeast Houston fire station early Thursday.

An HFD spokesman said a family found the child wandering in their neighborhood in the 6100 block of El Oro Drive around 4:30 a.m.

They gave him food and water and tried to get information that could lead to his identity.

That didn't work, so the family dropped off the boy, believed to be around 4 years old, at Station 55 at in southeast Houston.

“We’re glad they made the decision to bring the baby to our station,” HFD spokesman Mario Gallegos said.

The boy appeared to be in good condition, but he was taken by ambulance to Texas Children’s Hospital to be checked out. He is now in CPS custody.

If you know anything about this boy, please call HPD or HFD.

Check back for more on this developing story.

