New Amazon fulfillment center to bring 1,000 jobs to Fort Bend County

The new facility should open sometime next year, says developer Trammell Crow Company.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Construction is getting underway on a new Amazon facility that will bring hundreds of jobs to Fort Bend County, officials announced Thursday.

County Judge KP George announced the development of a "state-of-the-art Amazon e-commerce center" being built in Richmond.

“Last year, I penned a letter to Amazon to put Fort Bend County on the map as an ideal location for industries of the 21st century. Today, I am proud to announce that construction is underway on a state-of-the-art Amazon e-commerce center in Richmond, Texas,” stated the judge.

The announcement comes just one day after news that Google is opening an office in Houston, although it won't be anywhere near the size of Amazon's facility.

County officials said Amazon’s Fort Bend fulfillment center will “generate 1,000 high-quality jobs for our community, adding tremendous value to our commercial sector.”

Judge George added that Amazon’s minimum wage starts at $15, and the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

Construction to wrap up next year

Trammell Crow Company is the real estate developer behind the construction. The company stated Thursday the facility will be located on 93.5 acres at 10507 Harlem Road. It will have an 850,000-square-foot footprint and should open in 2021.

