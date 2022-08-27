HPD holds first ever hiring expo in hopes of addressing staffing, recruitment shortages

Saturday, the Houston Police Department held its first-ever hiring expo at Discovery Green.

HOUSTON — Law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with staffing shortages and recruitment. That’s no different here in Houston.

Saturday, the Houston Police Department held its first-ever hiring expo at Discovery Green. It's one of the agency's latest efforts to help recruit more workers.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the department is looking to fill hundreds of positions.

"We could use a thousand more people, really close to 1,200. So, a lot of positions are out there. We have five academy classes each year, so we have capacity," Finner said.

Mario Martinez, 21, who attended the event, says he’s been looking to switch careers.

"I've worked in refineries for the past three years and I’ve always wanted to be a cop," he said. "I feel like this is my true purpose in life."

Martinez was among the dozens of others who showed up to the expo where those interested had a chance to speak with officers one-on-one.

Finner says there are two issues fueling the department’s shortage: Waves of retirement and the lack of quality candidates.

"We have a lot of people coming through the door, but to be honest, everyone that comes through the door, they don't qualify," Finner said.

Starting pay for a cadet at Houston Police Department averages around $42,000 a year.

The department says it’s looking to increase pay as well as add incentives to help keep up with the competitive job market

Finner says the goal is to get more men and women suited up in blue to protect and serve.

"We need the help to bring people in," he said.