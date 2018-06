HOUSTON – A child is in the hospital after being hit by a car in southwest Houston Tuesday evening.

The accident happened around 6:50 p.m. near Bellaire Blvd. and Kirkwood Road.

The Houston Police Department said the child was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

