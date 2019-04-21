Two deputies were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday after a crash involving two suspected drunk drivers.

This happened in the 5900 block of the East Sam Houston Parkway near Galveston Road.

The scene began with a major crash that killed a 19-year-old girl. The girl was sitting in the backseat of a small Chevrolet when a commercial vehicle rear-ended the car. A 21-year-old man was driving the car and their was a child in the backseat with the girl.

The girl was pronounced dead on scene. The man and the child were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said it appears the car was stopped in a moving lane when the commercial truck hit it.

While the deadly accident was being investigated, Precinct 8 Deputy Matthew Self and Deputy Troy Brinkley were directing traffic around the scene. Moments later, two vehicles, a Ford F-150 and a Hyundai, were driving straight towards Deputy Self and they were not stopping.

Deputy Self jumped out the way when the vehicles got closer, causing him to injure his left ankle.

The driver of the Ford F-150 tried to stop suddenly but was rear ended by the driver of the Hyundai. The force of that crash caused the F-150 to slam head on into a marked K-9 patrol car being driven by Deputy Brinkley.

Deputy Brinkley was in the car at the time of the crash and suffered head and neck pain as a result. K-9 Evo was inside the car as well but was uninjured.

Both deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those effected by these events, especially the family of the young woman who died," said Precinct 8 Chief Deputy Jason Finnen.

The drivers of the Ford F-150 and Hyundai were later identified as twin brothers, James Bramlet and Joseph Bramlet.

Deputies gave them a field sobriety test and they failed.

Joseph was arrested and charged with a felony DWO with a child passenger and is being held on a $1,500 bond. James was charged with DWI and unlawful carry of a weapon and is being held on a $200 bond.

Both of these accidents are still being investigated.

