Volunteers help plant trees around Houston for a prettier, cooler future

HOUSTON — As the Final Four in Houston gets closer and closer, volunteers with NRG spent the morning beautifying a Houston park to help the city get one step closer to a major climate goal.

"There we go!" volunteers said as they put a tree in the ground

At Tuffly Park in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood of northeast Houston, NRG employees like Benjamin Peña and volunteers from Trees for Houston helped city leaders put down roots for a prettier, cooler future.

"Awesome to be able to come into a new community and always feel welcome,” Peña said

Volunteers planted 270 trees on Friday. Their part of the 100,000 trees going up citywide that are paid for by NRG. The trees will also be planted in 10 historically underserved areas dubbed "complete communities."

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city aims to plant 4.6 million trees by the year 2030.

“Two trees for every person living in the city at this time," he explained.

So far, 1.2 million have been planted. A heat map study done with the county and NOAA helped guide where the trees will be planted.

“By 2050, the hottest day in Houston would be 106, and we would experience 23 days above 100 degrees if we do nothing," the mayor said.

Trees also help reduce flooding and store carbon.

If you know a good space in your neighborhood and you’re willing to help plant and water it.

“Please reach out. We have funding. We have resources. This is what the mayor wants," said city forester Jeremy Burkes.