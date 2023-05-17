Police: 3-year-old fighting for his life after nearly drowning in hotel pool

Surveillance video from the Houston hotel shows the boy by himself near the steps and three other children playing in the pool nearby.

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday night after he nearly drowned at a hotel swimming pool.

According to the Houston Police Department, the boy's grandmother took her eyes off him while he was in the water. Police aren't sure if the boy is going to survive.

Surveillance video from the hotel showed the boy by himself near the steps and three other children playing in the pool nearby. Less than 20 feet away an adult can be seen sitting in a chair.

In the video, the boy is seen struggling to stay above the water. Eventually, he goes down and is quickly pulled from the water by the woman in the chair.

The manager on duty, Rame Singh, said the woman closest to the boy was on her laptop when it happened.

"If you are enjoying with your electronic device it means you do not have any attention to your children, so you should not come (to) the pool with your electronic device," Singh said. "It doesn't matter if it's a laptop, it's a musical instrument, it's a gaming instrument, because the kids are your responsibility."

He said he's never seen anything like this happen at the hotel's pool before.