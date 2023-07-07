Free ride service available for Houston's Third Ward residents

The shuttle takes residents to the doctor’s office, grocery store or work for free.

HOUSTON — A free on-demand ride service hoping to eliminate transportation barriers in underserved communities is now available to residents in the Third Ward.

The RYDE shuttle is an electric vehicle not too much bigger than most minivans, but for some residents, a seat inside the shuttle could make life just a little bit easier.

The service works similarly to calling other ride-share services, like Uber, but without the fare.

“We have so many residents without transportation that need to get to places,” Veronica Dubose, Cuney Homes president of the resident's council said.

Dubose and other residents are welcoming the eco-friendly service because their area is already lagging behind in green energy funding.

“We want this to be a success,” District D Council member Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said.

A grant from the nonprofit Evolve Houston, paired with funding from Houston Council Member Carolyn Shabazz’s District D's office, made this transportation a reality.

“It’s an app on your phone that pinpoints your location and comes to your front door, pick you up and take you to the door wherever you’re going,” Ken Rodgers, president of the Greater Third Ward Super Neighborhoods 67 said.

Residents looking to take advantage of the free ride must download the "Ride Circut app." It is available in the App Store or Google Play.

The shuttle operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RYDE’s partnership with Evolve Houston and District D was initially a three-month pilot program that has been extended.