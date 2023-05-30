HPD increasing police presence at Third Ward bike trail after at least 5 cyclists were robbed in May

The last two incidents happened over Memorial Day weekend and were described as "very serious and very violent."

HOUSTON — Houston police said they are increasing their presence at a Third Ward bike trail after at least five people were attacked and robbed in the last two weeks.

The last two incidents happened over Memorial Day weekend, and according to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Satterwhite, they were "very serious and very violent."

One of the victims was shot, but both victims had to be taken to the hospital after the attacks.

Satterwhite said most of the incidents at Columbia Tap Rail-Trail, with the exception of one, have happened in the late evening and going into the middle of the night. The attacks seem to happen in the same general area, which is near Anita Street, police said.

"We want everybody to be able to use these trails, we want everybody to feel safe and confident. That's what it's for. But we also ask the public to be very mindful, very aware," said Satterwhite. "As dark comes on, sadly, predators in our city see that as an opportunity to seize upon this and victimize people because they don't think they will get caught because it's dark."

Investigators suspect the same individuals are committing the robberies because the incidents are similar in nature. The suspects have been described as a group of about three to six young men.

Satterwhite said police are following some leads, but so far no one has been arrested in connection to these crimes.

This is why HPD is asking for the public's help. If you know anything about these robberies and the individuals responsible, call 713-884-3131.

KHOU 11 reporter Maria Aguilera is following this story and will have more details on KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m.