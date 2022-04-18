HPD: SWAT officers rescue wrong-way driver from fiery crash on Highway 288

SWAT officers had just finished serving a warrant when they drove by a vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 288.

HOUSTON — Houston police SWAT officers rescued a driver from a fiery crash on Highway 288 early Monday morning.

This happened at about 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 288 near Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said the driver was going the wrong way on the freeway. SWAT officers had just finished serving a warrant when they drove by a vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 288.

Medics ran to the car to pull the driver out.

Officers later learned that driver had been going south in the northbound lanes when they hit the concrete divider.

The car was absolutely mangled.

HFD took the driver to the hospital and he is expected to survive. By the looks of the car, he is lucky to be alive.