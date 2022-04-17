Texas Peace Officer accused of stealing more than $5K from businesses, documents say

According to records, the officer was visiting the businesses in his patrol vehicle while in full uniform.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Peace Officer was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from four businesses over the course of seven months, according to documents.

The documents show that officer Bobby Joe Espinosa was visiting the businesses while in a marked patrol vehicle and in full uniform as an officer.

Espinosa was arrested Friday morning and is accused of demanding and stealing approximately $5,700 from the four businesses between September 2021 and March 2022.