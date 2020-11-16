Houston suspends all jury trials, duty through January 2021

Individuals must request to have their trials reset by a judge or an arrest warrant may be issued.

HOUSTON — Houston has suspended all jury trials and jury duty at its municipal courts once again, according to city officials.

These trials have been suspended through Jan. 31, 2021 to prevent coronavirus spread within the local court system and other health concerns linked to the pandemic.

The court remains open for all other proceedings.

Individuals may visit any city of Houston court location to speak with an annex judge to reset a case.

The courts continues to enforce face masks requirements.

Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.



If your jury trial was scheduled from September 1 to January 31, 2021, resets will continue to be given in person at all City of Houston court locations.

The resets began Saturday, August 1, 2020 and will continue through Saturday, January 23, 2021 until 4 p.m.

Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for information on all court locations and hours of operation.

An arrest warrant may be issued for those who fail to reset their cases before municipal court resumes operations.

Through January 31, 2021, there will be:

NO JURY TRIALS. If you are a DEFENDANT scheduled for jury trial during this period, you do not have to appear. You must reschedule your setting in person no later than Saturday, January 23, 2021 until 4:00 p.m., to receive a new court date. All jury trials will resume on Monday, February 1, 2021 unless further notification is provided. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period by January 23, 2021, an arrest warrant may be issued.

If you are a DEFENDANT scheduled for jury trial during this period, you do not have to appear. You must reschedule your setting in person to receive a new court date. All jury trials will resume on unless further notification is provided. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period by January 23, 2021, an arrest warrant may be issued. NO JURY DUTY. Jury duty will resume Monday, February 1, 2021 unless further notification is provided.

For additional announcements and information please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713.837.0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website at www.houstontx.gov/courts.