'Don't invite COVID for Thanksgiving dinner': Mayor urges Houstonians to limit holiday gatherings to household members

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a plea to the city for everyone to do their part in order to slow the spread of the virus.

"Don't invite COVID for Thanksgiving dinner," Turner said during Monday's news conference.

Nearly 174,500 residents have tested positive and more than 2,300 have died from coronavirus in the Houston and Harris County areas, according to numbers posted late Sunday to the Harris County Public Health District dashboard.

Turner said large gatherings with people who don't live in the same house could lead to another spike in cases.

"As we approach the holiday season ... Thanksgiving is upon us. ... These traditional gatherings ... are not the way to proceed," he said. "This virus thrives on gatherings and will take advantage of holiday festivities to sicken our loved ones and further spread through our community."

Harris County COVID-19 Threat Level System remains at a level 1 red, which means residents are strongly advised to limit outings and contact with others as much as possible. It's also an indication that overall coronavirus breakouts are a concern for local health officials.

However, there is a glimmer of hope going into the holiday season.

Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks. Still, initial supplies will be limited and rationed. Both are reporting effectiveness of more than 90%.