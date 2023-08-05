Woman killed when tree falls on her car in north Harris County, according to Pct. 4.

A tree fell on a vehicle at the intersection of East Cypresswood and Whitewood, near Spring High School.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed after a tree fell on her vehicle Monday during intense storms in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

It happened near the intersection of East Cypresswood and Whitewood, which is near Spring High School.

"Around 6:30 this evening, we had an adult female who was driving westbound on Cypresswood Drive near Whitewood Drive," Captain Jonathan Zitzman, with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, said. "Unfortunately, as she was driving down the roadway, a large tree had fallen onto her vehicle, killing her."

Authorities said the woman was alone in the car at the time.

The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning as strong storms moved in from the north. Neighbors said the storm was intense as it moved through the area. There was strong wind, heavy rain and hail.

The woman's identity wasn't released.

According to Zitzman, there were reports of damage throughout Spring, Klein, Humble and Atascocita. He said in Atascocita, there was a report of a tree that fell on a house. It's unclear if anyone was injured in that incident.