Houston Spaceport, Axiom Space announce partnership | Stream at 3 p.m.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce a new partnership between Houston Spaceport and Axiom Space at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Houston Spaceport is the nation’s 10th commercially-licensed spaceport and will be home to the world’s first commercial space station builder, Axiom Space.

The press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. can be streamed live in the player above and on KHOU 11’s YouTube channel.