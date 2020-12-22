Houston Spaceport, Axiom Space announce partnership | Stream at 3 p.m.

x
Houston Spaceport is the nation’s 10th commercially-licensed spaceport and will be home to the world’s first commercial space station builder, Axiom Space.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce a new partnership between Houston Spaceport and Axiom Space at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. can be streamed live in the player above and on KHOU 11’s YouTube channel.

Axiom Space announced plans to create a 14-acre headquarters campus to train private astronauts and begin production of its Axiom Station—the world’s first free-flying, internationally available private space station that will serve as humanity’s central hub for research, manufacturing and commerce in low Earth orbit.

