Houston Spaceport, Axiom Space announce partnership | Stream at 3 p.m.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce a new partnership between Houston Spaceport and Axiom Space at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Houston Spaceport is the nation’s 10th commercially-licensed spaceport and will be home to the world’s first commercial space station builder, Axiom Space.
The press conference scheduled for 3 p.m.
Axiom Space announced plans to create a 14-acre headquarters campus to train private astronauts and begin production of its Axiom Station—the world’s first free-flying, internationally available private space station that will serve as humanity’s central hub for research, manufacturing and commerce in low Earth orbit.