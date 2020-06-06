HPD Chief Acevedo says officer-involved shooting videos aren't being released to protect victims' families from more pain

"Once these videos are released, they go on these websites for generations of families to see."

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo explained why the department has not publicly released video footage from several officer-involved shootings in recent months.

He and Mayor Sylvester Turner invited the families of those involved in the recent shootings to express their concerns to the public during a press conference Saturday morning.

“People don’t want to hear it from us. They want to hear it from families and through the prisms of what their families are feeling,” Acevedo said.

He added the footage has been shared with the outside agencies investigating the deaths and others involved, but it has been withheld from the public at the request of the suspects’ and victims’ families.

“It’s important to put a face and a perspective that we as human beings need to broaden our field of vision and our understand the impacts, and understand that once these videos are released, they go on these websites for generations of families to see- these snuff websites and all these things that go on.”

Acevedo stood by his stance that withholding the footage is necessary to protect families from further pain.

The family of Rosalie Cook, who was murdered in a parking lot by a man shot down by police officers, spoke about how the footage impacted them. Chuck Cook said his mother was laid to rest Wednesday, and the family wants to maintain positive memories of Rosalie Cook, who was great-grandmother.

“I don’t want my children or my grand children seeing a video of their grandmother or great-grandmother laying on the concrete wounded and dying,” Chuck Cook said. “I don’t want my children to re-live that horror.”

In other case, Acevedo said the victim's two young daughters accidentally saw news coverage of the video and were profoundly impacted. His widower came up to the podium to speak but was held back by tears.

"I don't want the video released" is all she said.

The Houston Police Department has received harsh criticism for its decision as nationwide demand the end of police brutality after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The case has amplified cries for more transparency, protocol changes and other reforms within law enforcement agencies.

“We want to be transparent, and that’s important,” Turner said. “I want to say that as we move forward and we look at reform, things that we can put in place, we want to be transparent.”

Turner said he has looked at six of the shooting videos and has set down with the families. He said it is important that agencies learn when it is appropriate to release or withhold footage from the public.

The mayor has recently formed a task force to solutions to such issues.

“All of these matters will be fully investigated,” Turner said. “It doesn’t preclude any of that, but we are trying to strike a very delicate balance, and the wishes of the family members—the ones who have lost loved ones—weighs heavily on what we decide to.”